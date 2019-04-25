“Yachts need to have multi-purpose rooms, whether that’s an office come study, mini-cinema, lounge or passageway,” says Paul Cook, CEO of Fusion Maine Systems, “There is a definite need for areas on board that provide the ease of closing off end-to-end to provide privacy when required.”

Paul’s company deals in integrating innovative superyacht technology. The Fusion Marine team advise clients and designers on how to get the most out of their space, and what kind of onboard technologies are best suited depending on individual sets of requirements.

For instance, if one requires a conference room with video capabilities on their yacht, seating dynamics, sound proofing, 4D, high-res images and light restriction are all potential considerations. The ‘flexible’ use of space comes in with the balancing of such requirements with a living space - hence the desire for hidden screens, speakers or laptops.

“An all-in-one solution built into a screen, camera or microphone is a design decision that needs to be taken,” says Cook, “We need to understand the client’s intended usage, and we then work closely with the interior designer to ensure our technology fits in with the design and client’s requirements.”

Another major consideration for a multi-purpose yacht is communications links. In 2019, we expect constant and high-speed internet access, however it remains the ultimate goal onboard a yacht: “It is important when selecting a provider to ensure the network offered provides a robust, secure, efficient connection with teleports located close to the shore-side offices and satellite coverage in the regions to be cruised,” explains Cook.

However, this is not always enough. Increased demand for quality broadband at sea has spurred technological advances within the communications arena, with technologies such as Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) making their way into the spotlight. On the horizon are even more impressive innovations such as Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) constellation satellites, which will provide 100% global coverage with a service equalling or exceeding the current land-based fibre-optic.

It goes without saying that these technological increases will require yachts need to up their cyber security to protect the systems from theft, damage or disruption. Fusion Marine Systems must ensure that all exploitable vulnerabilities have been considered. “This requires constant updates and system reviews to protect the client from any emerging technologies used by subversives,” says Cook.

With yachts breaching further and further flung regions, and owners spending more and more time onboard thanks to advances in the size and quality of interiors, technological expansions in the communications sphere will continue to grow. Fusion Marine Systems are enabling a new and exciting era of flexibility for a life at sea.