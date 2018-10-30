The yacht joins the ranks at Fort Lauderdale to represent German Shipyard Abeking and Rasmussen, with distinctive interior design by Donald Starkey. Having recently benefited from a fresh lick of paint, she boasts innovative styling, infinite comfort and unsurpassed luxury.

Spanning four decks, each indoor space onboard Lady Sheridan is carefully mapped to fit guest requirements. Opulent socialising areas are inundated with soft furnishings and bespoke pieces, whilst the upper saloon is a paradigm of innovation - it transforms into a surround-sound theatre!

In a stunning lounge, the preeminence of relaxation is matched by a focus on finery. A semi-circular seating formation dominates the room, complemented by armchairs of the inverse colour scheme and served by coffee tables in polished mahogany. The space is immediately eye catching for the bold and irresistible combination of white, red and gold, a timeless aesthetic that exudes class.

The upper saloon is equally breathtaking, most notably for windows which span floor to ceiling on both port and starboard sides to reveal stunning oceans vistas. Another seating area is bordered by hearty recliners, and the room is spearheaded by a statement bar in dark, textured wood. Meanwhile recessed lights in embellished ceiling panels give the room a spangly, Art-Deco effect.

A formal dining area to accommodate 12 boasts retains the classic marriage of gold and white, whilst dark and light wood contrast panelling and leather upholstery makes the space simultaneously modern.

Although the enticing main areas onboard Lady Sheridan are perfect for socialising, her ‘behind the scenes’ recesses are equally impressive. The staterooms, of which there are 7 to accommodate 13, are expanses of plush carpet, gilt mirrors, marble-effect wood, rich upholstery and bespoke touches.

A master stateroom is striking for the interlaying of different textures and tones of wood. Swirling panels achieve understated elegance, whilst playful touches such as hexagonal beds, novelty bedspreads and asymmetrical windows strike a perfect balance between old world and cutting edge.

Outdoor spaces offer jacuzzi-soaking, sunbathing and balmy al fresco dining. Deck areas steer clear the of design throwbacks advocated by the interior, instead prioritising shades and textures that exude the spirit of ‘beach living’. Recliners and seating are cast in shades of the sea such as coral pink and aqua blue, set against white and wicker.

Lady Sheridan, available to Charter with Burgess, will be at Fort Lauderdale for the duration of the show, and her gorgeous interior is worth purusing.