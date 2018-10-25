The Unconventional M/Y Kinta

53.2m Kinta is a Turquoise expedition yacht with highly stylised exteriors by the builder's in-house team and interiors by J.G Verges Design. The vessel has a remarkable aesthetic including hull lines that optimize efficiency and seaworthiness. Her most distinctive characteristic? An asymmetrical main deck that achieves extra volume for a lounge on the port side. Kinta's innovative layout means a remarkably spacious interior that yields 30% more volume than similarly sized yachts; the aft deck is able to accomodate a large pool/spa with glass waterfall and stairways leading to a bathing platform. With her innovative use of space and unconventional layout, Kinta is sure to impress even the most disceerning FLIBS-goers.

Pure Quality M/Y Sovereign

The Newcstle Marine 54m, Sovereign, was built in 2011 with pure quality in mind. The original owner spared no expenditure, utilising engineering and materials to rival the world-renowned quality of northern European shipyards, and a 2014 refit by her current owner then implemented state of the art upgrades. A sophisticated exterior design by Murray & Associates means that Sovereign boasts a volume little seen on other yachts of her length, allowing for six large staterooms with two true masters, an elevator, beach club, high ceilings and plenty of deck space. She also boasts desirable onboard technologies such as four fin Quantum zero stabilisation, undoubtedly making her one to look out for at the show.

The Eloborate M/Y Noble House

53.9m custom motor yacht Noble House was built by New Zealand shipyard Sensation Yachts in 2005 and impressively refitted in 2015. She offers beautiful exterior styling by Overing Yacht Designs and subtle Francois Zuretti interiors characterised by Anigre and Sapele woods. Perhaps the most unique feature of the vessel’s interior is the elaborate spiral staircase that connects the flybridge to the lower deck, which, along with large windows throughout, means that she is flooded with natural light. Noble House offers extensive leisure facilities including a fully outfitted bar, state of the art gym and six person spa pool, and is also unrivalled in terms of special features; she comes complete with a Cabo Express tender, two Yamaha Waverunners and snorkelling gear.

The Stylish Fortunate Sun

Representing Australian shipyard Oceanfast, 54m Fortunate Sun will be making its way to Fort Lauderdale this year. Both her interior and exterior were styled by Tim Heywood, creating a perfect symbiosis between indoor and outdoor spaces. Her layout is executed to provide extensive relaxation and entertainment spaces, whilst interiors are characterised by bird’s eye maple and madrona burl panelling. Fortunate Sun offers a sky lounge framed by huge picture windows, a custom teak panelled table on the aft deck and a sprawling sun deck with jacuzzi pool. Asides from her attractive and versatile interiors, Fortunate Sun is set apart by her state of the art audio and visual communication technologies; she boasts flat screen TVs throughout and high speed internet connection.

The Plush Grey Matters

Grey Matters is a 45.72m Palmer Johnson build with exteriors by Nuvolari & Lenard and interiors by Evan K Marshall. She is notable for her plush interior atmosphere which boasts beautiful furnishings and sumptuous seating features, as well as luxurious leisure facilities that make her the ideal yacht for relaxing with family and friends. The vessel also offers an ultra-modern stabilization system implemented to attenuate the rolling of the vessel, which makes the onboard experience remarkably comfortable. This, combined with a cruising speed of 20 knots and a 41,000 litre fuel tank, makes Grey Matters a vessel representing the perfect balance between performance and luxury.

We look forward to seeing these stand-out vessels in the spotlight at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2018.