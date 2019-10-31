Starting with IYC, who are exhibiting yachts across Bahia Mar and Pier 66, there are a range of superyachts appealing to all kinds of owner. Most notably is the listing of SOLO, available for both sale and charter and can be found on Pier 66. The 72m Tankoa yacht became an instant icon after its delivery last year, and features an exterior design by renowned Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski, who also collaborated with Margherita Casprini on the interior. Elsewhere, IYC has the Benetti-built Sotavento (ex Lumiere) on display at Bahia Mar, while there are price reductions on both the Sunrise-built Atom and 49m La Dea II by Trinity Yachts.

50m Westport Hospitality and 43.6m Heesen Octopussy are among the standout superyachts available for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship. 50m Hostpitality has been a highly successful charter yacht since her delivery in 2011, and recently underwent a refit in 2018. With an adaptable 8 stateroom layout, she is perfect for a large family and can accommodate up to 18 guests. Octopussy, a classic Heesen built in 1988, has benefitted from extensive refit project in recent years which include gorgeous new interiors by Jeff Lincoln. Her 12 guests can enjoy extensive entertainment areas including al fresco dining facilities. Top speeds of up to 34 knots also make Octopussy fit for the adventurers and thrill-seekers.

On display by the Swimming Hall of Fame with Merle Wood are a range of yachts from 15m up to 58m. Lady Sheridan, at 58m, is the largest of the superyachts available for inspection with Merle Wood. Built by Abeking and Rasmussen in 2007, she has both exterior and interior design by Donald Starkey, and sleeps up to 13 guests in 7 staterooms. 55m Cynthia, one of 3 Feadship yachts exhibited by the brokerage, is certainly one worth visiting following her 2018 refit.