This year's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show promises to be bigger and better than ever before, as an international fleet of yards, designers, architects and superyacht lovers alike flock to the sunny docks of Bahia Mar for the world's largest in-water boat show. For those seeking to cast aside the winter blues in the coming months in favour of sunnier shores, we selected our top pick of charter yachts headlining this year's show.

1. Madsummer

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all eyes are on Lurssen's 95m flagship Madsummer this week, the stunning superyacht launched by the German yard earlier this year. Not only the biggest yacht at the show, Madsummer is also available for charter this winter in the Bahamas and Caribbean, with Moran Yacht & Ship acting as the central agent. Aside from her striking exteriors and exceptional Harrison Eidsgaard design, Madsummer also features a forward deck helipad, 12-meter swimming pool and on-board spa.



2. Phoenix 2

Once again the German giants are dominating the build category of finest large yachts, as Lurssen's Phoenix 2 takes pride of second place for our top pick of charter yachts at this year's show. Also available for charter with Moran Yacht & Ship, Phoenix 2 promises the perfect luxurious getaway to the Mediterranean this winter, with on-board amenities including an outdoor cinema, sundeck pool and jacuzzi. Her unmistakable Winch exterior and interior design separates this exceptional build effortlessly from the crowd, guaranteeing that Phoenix 2 will certainly be one of the most popular yachts on show.

3. Solo

Our third and final favourite comes from a yard who has exceeded itself in quality yacht-building in recent years, arguably in no case less evidently than the delivery last year of Tankoa's 71m Solo. A trip to the Bahamas & Caribbean on-board Solo this winter promises to be the trip of a lifetime, as guests can take full advantage of the yacht's stylish Paszkowski-designed beach club, pool and jacuzzi, as well as the abundance of interior socialising and entertainment spaces - all courtesy of Northrop & Johnson.

We will be providing our readers with all the latest from Bahia Mar as it comes in, as well as through our social media channels - and with such special superyacht guests in attendance at the Superyacht Village this year, it's bound to be an eventful one.