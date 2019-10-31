Responsible for both the design and engineering of the yacht, Vripack has incorporated into the design an innovative slide hull, the product of 13 years of development. Peter Bouma, Senior Naval Architect at Vripack, explains that the slide hull “delivers speed and comfort even in rough seas, and in fact becomes more comfortable the faster the boat travels.” Reaching high speeds of 27 knots owing to the Voith linear jet propulsion system, guests will be able to perfectly blend thrill with luxury.

The 28 metre motor-yacht has accommodation for 8 guests on board, while also carrying 4 crew members. The superyacht reflects the modern trend of large windows, making a dramatic use of glass and an open-plan layout to flood the interior social spaces with natural light. This is complimented by the light materials applied on the décor, creating a tranquil atmosphere and adding to the spacious feel of the yacht.

An aft-leaning exterior and multiple levels of terraces, each with a unique function, provide plenty of spaces for entertainment around the yacht. A single level 650-square metre sundeck is the perfect area for a family to relax by the waterside, and a permanent al-fresco dining area will be the setting of many a dinner under the stars.

Earlier this year, Vripack revealed an exciting 56m Hybrid concept, developed in collaboration with German shipyard Nobiskrug. The 56m concept similarly makes innovative use of glass windows, and features a highly efficient propulsion system.