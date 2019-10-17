Like the rest of the Extra range, the Extra 86 Fast’s design has been penned by Italian designer Francesco Guida, who also collaborated with Palumbo on the design of 79.95m Dragon. Extra has made a big statement this year in the smaller superyacht category since its inception, and 2019 has seen the launches of Extra 93 Ohanna and flagship Extra 130 Alloy alongside the 86 Fast.

The large volume and unrivalled liveability packed into a smaller vessel has made the Extra yachts an industry hit. The Extra 86 Fast is designed to offer experiences that bring direct contact with the sea, an ambience created through seamless windows that flood the interiors with natural light and panoramic views. Guida’s design uses a play on contrasts between the clear fibreglass surfaces and the elegant dark windows to develop the yacht’s bold personality.

The contemporary and modern spaces on-board Extra 86 Fast are built for maximum liveability. A beautifully furnished full-beam living room is complimented by the yacht’s large 50m2 beach club to provide the perfect setting for a relaxing escape at sea. There is accommodation for 8 guests in 4 en-suite cabins, including a VIP suite at the bow and a full beam owner’s cabin.

Offering such levels of serenity doesn’t mean the Extra 86 Fast is not short of her thrills, and with speeds of up to 30 knots she is sure to see some adventure. Situated at stand G723 from 30th October to 3rd November at this year’s FLIBS, she is certainly worth a visit for owner’s looking for welcoming and informal yachting experience.

