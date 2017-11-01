Measuring 34.14-metres (112’), this traditionally proportioned motor yacht entered the waters of Westport in 2010 and has cruised the world in comfort. Now, with no expense spared on the upgrades, refit and renewal, Boxer has emerged brand-new.

The Marty Lowe interior surrounds a contemporary Scandinavian-inspired style which creates a sense of space deceptive of her size. Able to accommodate 8 on board, the layout consists of four beautifully crafted cabin areas; from her Master Suite, to the VIP stateroom and the double / twin cabins.

Boxer is one of the key members of the Galati Yacht Sales fleet at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, with appointments available this week to experience the expertly laid out sun deck which brings the family together on the longer voyages, flybridge for shorter cruises and undeniable relaxation with bar and sun pads.

Perfectly suited for any backdrop, Bahamas cruising and a layout which offers a life free of complication, Boxer and the Westport 112 range lets those on board focus on the superyacht experience while enjoying the facilities of a much larger boat.