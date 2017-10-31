Gaining a high-accolade by the RINA Green committee, Home hit hard at the Monaco Yacht Show and gained not only acclaim, but a huge following at the show. Now, the ultra-efficient superyacht is back on display across the Atlantic and inviting even more attention from lovers of the high-seas lifestyle.

Falling under the 500GRT threshold, with shallow draft for Caribbean cruising, the yacht itself is a marvel of engineering with Van Oossanen Fast Displacement Hull Form for efficiency and water cooled DC electric shaft motors for silent running.

Stylistically, Home is a contemporary achievement from the Omega Architects studio. The slick lines, impressive use of glass and vertical bow offer up a powerful first impression while the lifestyle on board offers a completely new dimension of luxury.

From the extensive beach club, to the open sun-deck and al-fresco dining areas, Home offers an embracing connection to the water while the interior provides all the stripped-back comfort and intimacy of home thanks to a clean design from Cristiano Gatto.

Intricately designed fabrics, leathers, and lacquered surfaces are in polar white contrasting with the warmth of the wood. Deep red and burgundy loose furniture and accessories catch the eye and jazz up the almost minimalist design emphasised by iconic custom-built furnishings.

The amenities are, of course, befitting of a cutting-edge superyacht and offers on board gym, spa and a deceptive amount of space on board for up to 12 guests.

The launch of Home is a continuation of stylistic and engineering evolution, and as the latest example of Heesen’s advancing fleet, this is a must-see superyacht on the docks of Fort Lauderdale this week.