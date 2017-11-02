Designed inside and out by Donald Starkey, Wabi Sabi is built on the ethos of ultimate reliability and stability thanks to the yard’s proven engineering platforms. However, Wabi Sabi is something of a unique breed, as the 50-metre platform was engineered to suit an owner looking to journey across the world to destinations such as the Pacific, Central America and Australia.

Burgess broker Christian Bakewell of the Beverly Hills office highlighted the history of wanderlust on board, commenting: “As a further testament to her sound ocean going ability, Wabi Sabi spent the summer in Iceland and Scandinavia, travelling as far north as the Arctic Circle.”

Wabi Sabi offers everything an adventurous owner could possibly want; from an indoor gym, expansive beach club, water sports garage, and fleet of toys to ample spaces on board for the ultimate family escape.

With an adaptable layout of 8 cabins for 18 guests, Wabi Sabi offers more than for just the immediate family, and the deceptive space of this ultra-stylish superyacht is a huge draw for those looking to experience new cruising grounds in the company of others.

The external areas enhance the day’s chosen backdrop, collecting a bar, barbecue and Jacuzzi on the expansive sun deck for an informal approach to early evenings or alfresco dining on the aft deck. Inside, the style is classically sophisticated in terms of relaxation draped in a warm and homely atmosphere, while design elements such as the Private Owner’s Deck offers a new dimension of luxury on board.

Maintained since new by the same team who oversaw her construction, and following an extensive update in 2016 which included a full repaint, Wabi Sabi is one of the gems of the Fort Lauderdale fleet this week and acts as a charming must-see addition to the Burgess armada on display.