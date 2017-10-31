In 2010, Benetti upped their game with Mine Games; offering her owner the perfect platform to explore the American coast, the Caribbean and beyond. With a large beam of 10.40-metres, the space on board is ample for 12 guests looking to spend longer periods cruising, as well as beautifully laid out cabins and facilities for total comfort.

On deck, Mine Games brings relaxation to the voyage with elegantly styled awnings hanging over intimate outdoor dining areas, a luxurious Jacuzzi to soak in the sun and ample seating and space for a late night soiree.

Inside, an elevator services all decks to take guests on board seamlessly from beach club, to open-air gym and sun deck and dining area to saloon. Mine Games offers a chance for those on board to truly enjoy any situation, whether gathering friends for a voyage across the coast, or escaping in a stripped-back style with the family.

Gilded in gold, the Studio Massari interiors are delicate, sophisticated and ultimately comfortable; imbuing Mine Games with a sense of bygone style from the office, to the giant Master Cabin and piano bar-come-saloon.

Denison is bringing a huge fleet to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, including Excellence, Far From It, Cheers 46, Silver Oak Cellars and more on the Las Olas Bend across a 40-strong Denison yacht fleet.