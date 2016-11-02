Those walking the docks of Fort Lauderdale will most likely be aware of the North West-based brand Westport; however, after its debut in 2001, the Westport 130 has become a firm favourite in the eyes of qualified visitors stepping on board.

Since its launch, the W130 has brought owners across the water in style and safety, with comfort levels worthy of a much larger superyacht and space to match. The 40m tri-deck continues in the 130 tradition with exceptional luxury, convenience, reliability and performance that is the Westport standard.

The precision and control of the entire construction process defies the production builder’s nature, and adds a fully custom feel to the on board experience. The exceptional craftsmanship, five-stateroom arrangement with on-deck master stateroom, large salon, dining room and expansive deck areas further the feeling of being on board a much larger yacht, and enhances the entire experience of cruising.

Able to accommodate ten guests, the naval architecture by William Garden and exterior styling by Taylor Olson and Westport Yachts creates a stable, spacious and stylish home on the water which reflects the classic, and sophisticated American superyacht lifestyle of Westport Yachts.