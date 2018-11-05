The Global Gold Anchor Scheme is one of the world's most established maritime institutions, created in 2013 and managed by The Yacht Harbor Association (TYHA) and the Marina Industries Association (MIA). Their accreditation system allows marinas to distinguish themselves from competition and ultimately improve their business, products and services.

The title was awarded to Flisvos Marina in recognition of the pedigree of the southeast Mediterranean harbour, which is an exceptional premises possessing excellent amenities and services. Flisvos is the second in marina on the continent to receive a Platinum accreditation, and the first in the region to have more than 5 Gold Anchors.

Flisvos Marina A.E. Managing Director, Stavros Katsikadis, voiced his appreciation of the accreditation, commenting “It is recognises the continuous effort of our marina to demonstrate the high quality of yachting services in Greece.”

Mr Katsikadis is confident that the 5 Gold Anchors Platinum will prove the global distinction and operational capacity of Flisvos: “Being the second marina in Europe to have won this accreditation is a testament to our commitment to efforts that aim the continuous improvement of our facilities, services and benefits," he said.

Mr Katsikadis went on to thank the marina team, who should be commended for their involvement. “In its 16-year period of operation, Flisvos Marina has gained the trust of the marine tourism industry and the recognition of both the Greeks and the foreign yatchmen and visitors,” the Managing Director said, “Today's distinction proves that we can develop excellent marinas in Greece, as long as we all share the same vision and work altogether”.

Jon White, General Manager of TYHA, had the following to say about the harbour’s triumph: “To achieve this level of accreditation Flisvos Marina was required to achieve an almost perfect score in each of the 89 separate Gold Anchor criteria covering all areas of the marina operations.” Mr White attributes the success of the Greek port to improvements that have been implemented since 2014.

Quality enhancing amendments undertaken at Flisvos over the duration of a 15-month upgrade program spanned the areas of ambience, planning, policies, procedures, customer service, environmental issues, facilities and infrastructures. The Global Gold Anchor Scheme specifies that candidates should have first class building, design, fixtures and features, excellent customer service including a concierge team, and exceptionally high-quality customer facilities. Flisvos scored over 95% in all categories, securing their place as a world contender in luxury marinas.

CEO of MIA, Colin Bransgrove, also weighed in on the Flisvos’ latest distinction, saying “The determination exhibited by the marina to achieve this result is a credit to the team at the marina and an inspiration for others to emulate.” The commitment to continual improvement on the part of Flisvos Marina will surely see them encounter further success, and we wish them well as they continue to welcome visitors to the Greek shores.