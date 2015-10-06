Nestled just a short hop from the centre of the ancient Greek capital of Athens, the marina offers yachting visitors the chance to explore a dazzling array of man-made wonders dating back to the fabled Athenian Empire.

We sat down with Stavros Katsikadis, Managing Director of Lamda Flisvos Marina, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, to find out more about its iconic location.

“[The marina] started almost 15 years ago,” he said. “At that time Athens had been selected for the Olympic Games of 2004, and our company had the idea to create a high standard marina very close to the centre of Athens, and all of its famous cultural and archaeological sites such as the Acropolis and Parthenon.

“The fact that we are so close to the centre of Athens and all these interesting sites helps us when we propose to our superyacht customers to combine their stay in Flisvos marina with a short visit to these sites.

“What we do is every year improve the quality. We focus also on safety, security and environmental awareness. We believe that for superyachts visiting Greece, Flisvos is the ideal marina because of this company policy. We also provide them every year with something new.”

You can watch the full video interview with Stavros Katsikadis above this article.