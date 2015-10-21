The owner's primary request was to be able to go around the world but, above all, to be able to undertake lengthy polar expeditions.

The brief is to develop a yacht under 500 gross tons which is extremely reliable and easy to manage, with a limited number of crew and simple maintenance procedures. Materials used for the three deck layout will be steel for the hull and aluminium for the superstructure. Diesel and electric will be the foreseen propulsion systems.

Minimalistic will be the keyword in her styling, with very high quality finishings and detailing. The Studio Sculli of Sarzana, Italy, will carry out the naval architecture and design.

Construction will begin in January 2016. Andrea Pezzini, Floating Life CEO and the contract project manager, is finalising the international bidding process for her construction, choosing among a series of outstanding international shipyards.

Pezzini stated: “We are very excited with this new challenge that will require the Project Management Division to enter into close contact with a several top level international yards. Presently we are tightly working with several yards from the United States and Italy to be able to offer the owner the maximum service and quality as he requested. During the next two months we will unveil the name of the yard that will carry out the construction of the 40 meter Expedition Light Ice Class.”