Floating Life, the Swiss Group specialized in the management, charter, sales and fractional ownership of superyachts has successfully signed three new yachts under the new subsidiary company, Floating Life Charter & Brokerage Division.

Viriella

Viriella is the foremost superyacht in the new Maxi Dolphin production line, ranging from 65’ to 118’. Measuring 36m in length, Viriella was expertly constructed from composite materials and holds a sloop rig with mast and boom in Carbon fibre by Southern Spars; making her a performance yacht for any environment.

Her enviable, modern and stylish interior, designed by the in-house Maxi Dolphin design team, draw from the minimalistic approach to style in order to create a contemporary home on the water.

Available for charter in the West Mediterranean through Floating Life Charter & Brokerage, Viriella is set at a charter rate of €50,000 in both the Winter and Summer seasons.

Ginerva

This 35m custom-built Tecnomar Velvet holds an outstanding design, imbuing the yacht with the essence of speed and performance. Constructed entirely from GRP, her layout includes four double cabins with an ensuite bathroom and space for up to eight guests.

Featuring a modern interior to match her sporty exterior from Luca Dini Design, Ginerva is available for charter in the West Mediterranean for the rate of €68,000.

Beyond the Clouds

Launched in 2004 by Benetti, Beyond the Clouds (ex Vila Velebita Tri) is a 30m motor yacht with all the classic characteristics of the leading Italian yacht builders.

Beyond the Clouds is the perfect cruising yacht, designed by the Benetti in-house Naval Architects and Stefano Righini Design to hold five separate deck areas and ample space for up to eight guests.

Beyond the Clouds is available for charter in the West Mediterranean from €45,000 over both the Winter and Summer season.