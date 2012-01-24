Floating Life Offer Superyacht Marhaba for Charter
The 33m motor yacht Marhaba, built by Ocea Shipbuilding in 2007, has become the latest addition to the impressive Floating Life charter fleet.
This elegant “fast commuter” is available to take guests on breath-taking cruises across the Cote d’Azur, a long romantic week in Portofino or an Easter getaway anywhere in the West Mediterranean.
Timeless classic lines create a sophisticated exterior design which surrounds a spacious internal layout; consisting of one Double, three Twin Bed Cabins and one Pullman bed.
After her launch in Les Sables D’olonne, Marhaba has enjoyed a successful career on the water and now stands available for charter through Floating Life Brokerage division.