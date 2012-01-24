This elegant “fast commuter” is available to take guests on breath-taking cruises across the Cote d’Azur, a long romantic week in Portofino or an Easter getaway anywhere in the West Mediterranean.

Timeless classic lines create a sophisticated exterior design which surrounds a spacious internal layout; consisting of one Double, three Twin Bed Cabins and one Pullman bed.

After her launch in Les Sables D’olonne, Marhaba has enjoyed a successful career on the water and now stands available for charter through Floating Life Brokerage division.