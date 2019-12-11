The opening of a new division dedicated to nurturing the talent of young designers provides a path into the yachting world. A refreshing and exciting opportunity for aspiring designers, the new division has been launched alongside a competition that will see the winning project exhibited as a scale model.

Floating Life is known for its work in yacht management, charter and design. However, this move will see the company provide a hub for the leaders of the future, with the goal of transforming the potential of raw ideas into an exciting reality.

Andrea Pezzini, Founder & CEO of Floating Life, outlined the basis of his company’sforward-thinking initiative. “We are now in a market that has become static and no longer attributes the same value to researching and developing new things and ingenuity,” said Pezzini. “To innovate a sector as strict and traditional as the nautical one, we need the kind of brilliant minds you get typically in young people who are capable of imagining what does not yet exist.”

The hunt for the next masterminds of the industry has already begun. “We are already in contact with various Italian universities which offer study courses and masters in both naval engineering and yacht design, to explain our new project to the designers and engineers of the future about to enter the different areas of the sector,” continued Mr Pezzini. “This is a project that takes an original approach to tackling the future of the nautical sector by combining our skills with the new proposals that the young designers bring with them.”

Attentive designers should be encouraged by Floating Life’s corresponding prize, the “Pensainnovativo” Competition, providing a platform for young designers desperate to showcase their ideas.

The Competition will judge projects based on both their lines and solutions, and each project must meet specified criteria for both the exteriors and interiors. A scale model of the winning project will be developed and engineered by Floating Life, and is promised to be exhibited at the company’s stand at the Monaco Yacht Show 2020. Floating Life hope to uncover original ideas and inspiring designs that can improve the processes of yacht design and development, analysing projects to reward innovation.

The superyacht industry is saturated with world-renowned talent and expertise, and to see an initiative focused at building for the next generation should give impetus to those wanting to break into this industry. The deadline for entries to the Pensainnovativo Competition is 1st April 2020, and we are excited to see the winning model at MYS next year.