This spectacular 41m motor yacht hit the front pages with considerable force in 2009 after Rodriquez Cantieri Navali and Lord Norman Foster joined forces to release something completely different.

The exterior design of this superyacht is an elegant, curving concept which was created as part of the Yacht Plus Fractional Ownership scheme, an initiative which offered owners a new way of entering the yachting community.

However, after being made available for sale through Floating Life Brokerage & Charter, Ocean Emerald has now undergone a significant price reduction and stands available at an impressive asking price of €7,900,000 – making her quite possibly one of the most attractive yachts on the market at the moment.