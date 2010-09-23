The long-range project of the Swiss company includes specialist sectors, such as Floating Life Charter & Broker, Floating Life Management (which includes the fractional ownership management plan Yacht Plus), Floating Life Crew Management, Floating Life New Custom Construction & Survey, and Floating Life Italy which manages the Floating Life Style brand.

The new holding structure will expand its range of action through several new agencies in Moscow, India, the Caribbean and Brazil, in addition to those already in operation in Monte Carlo and Shanghai. Allowing Floating Life to focus on any emerging global markets and reach clients all over the world with ease.

Floating Life have professionally handled all aspects of yacht management since 2001, taking control of any problems an owner may find with the running of their yacht. Within ten years the Swiss company has gained thirty clients, representing some of the finest yachts on the water.

As a holding company, Floating Life is now easily able to utilize their new “Family” of specialist companies to offer an enhanced spectrum of services. The company is presently composed of fifteen highly qualified and experienced employees, with President Barbara Tambani and General Manager Andrew Pazzini working to assign the same personnel to key positions in each of the Holding’s new companies.

Speaking to Hofit Golan, Floating Life also unveiled potential plans for a new boat, working in collaboration with Roma university for a greener yacht, “the new regulation will push the market in a different way … this is something very and people are investing money in this new technology.”

We will be bringing you more news straight from the bustling harbour of Port Hercules as the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show already begins to show signs of success.