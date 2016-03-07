This light ice-class vessel is the second unit sold after Floating Life announced the sale of the K40 last October. With Naval Architecture and design by Studio Sculli of Sarzana, Series K yachts are engineered to ensure safe and secure voyages in remote areas and extreme latitudes.

M/Y K-42, like her predecessor, will be a semi-custom design built with high-quality materials and finishing. This, based on a tried and proven platform, means the Series K explorer range is a highly customisable choice for any owner with variable superstructure, exterior and interior layouts.

A yard is yet to be selected for K-42, however Andrea Pezzini - CEO of Floating Life and project manager for the new build - will be following a similar process to K40 when he chose Cerri Cantieri Navali for the first project.

Floating Life will oversee everything from construction to after care of the yacht during its long career on the water, something we look forward to updating you on as the project progresses.