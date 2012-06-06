Designed to be a sleek and sporty motor yacht by Carlo Galeazzi, the Alalunga 85 Sport comes equipped with hardtop, a spacious sundeck forward and, measuring 26m, the ability to travel wherever guests need to go in true style.

With a propulsion design by Andrew Bacigalupo, a respected designer in the large open cruiser circle, Yumi can achieve top speeds of up to 40 knots through high-powered engines and a GRP hull and superstructure.

Her interior is traditional, featuring four cabins – consisting of one owner’s suite, one VIP, and two twin guests – a large saloon and five bathrooms. All of the cabins are equipped with private bathrooms and box showers, while the owner’s cabin has both a Jacuzzi tub and a separate box shower.