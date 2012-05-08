Floating Life Unveils New Website

The Swiss Group has given the site a more user friendly interface in an effort to continue improving relationships with current and potential clients, the press, brokers, captains and crews, and suppliers.

Using a custom designed CMS, the new graphic layout mirrors the Group's style and identity, boasting what Floating Life describes as a “sober elegance that underlines the perfect union between the site's excellent functionality and exhaustive content”.

The 'Sale & Purchase' and 'Charter' sections are complete with photo galleries and PDF data sheets, giving the user a starting point for a more in depth research, whilst the 'Follow Us' section, complete with the latest info and all the activities of Floating Life, gives the user the option to integrate with social media sites.

Another service available in the 'Utilities' section gives the user the possibility to subscribe to the newsletter, with all the most recent proposals and best deals. Furthermore, the ‘job’ section enables users to seek out new professional opportunities.