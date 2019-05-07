Built for breaking records, Flying Fox was delivered by Lurssen in March. She is now exclusively available for charter worldwide through Imperial, whose yacht management expertise oversaw the construction process and are now continuing their services in Operational Management.

The 136m’s curvaceous exterior design was imagined by Espen Øino, whose genius is felt everywhere from the round gas fireplaces on Upper and Bridge deck aft to the multiple options for exterior lounges throughout.

Meanwhile, a luxurious interior is the work of Mark Berryman, and accommodates 22 guests across 11 cabins. A warm colour scheme is achieved with bamboo, teak and oak, combined with Travertine and Jerusalem stone and finished with fine leathers. The design is brought together with an immersive touch of green - real trees and plants are featured throughout.

Notable features include a beautiful spiral staircase, a large 2-floor salon and wood fireplace and a vast 22-seat dining table. Flying Fox also boasts a Cinema room with D-box seats and state-of-the-art surrounding sound, as well as an aft deck with outside Cinema screen. And that’s not all - this comprehensive yacht offers innumerable extras such as a Beauty Centre, an Observation Salon and a panoramic exterior salon on the Roof deck - a private paradise on board.

At her heart, however, Flying Fox is a yacht built for lovers of the great outdoors, with her on-deck features stealing the show. A particular highlight is a 12-metre swimming pool, which runs transversely on the Main deck - a technological first for a superyacht of this size.

This outdoors connection is enhanced by a collection of sea activities at guest’s fingertips. Flying Fox possesses an impressive Dive Store area, as well as a large array of water toys (including Sea Doo, jet skis, Seabobs, Zapata flyboard and hoverboard) and 9 tenders in total!

Crewed by 54 professionals with proven credentials, nowhere will you be better taken care of than on a Flying Fox charter. The onboard culinary experience is particularly exquisite, with Michelin-star chefs serving up the finest cuisine daily.

Julia Stewart, Imperial Director, has commented: “There is nothing like Flying Fox on the charter market. This superyacht is unprecedented, ad we look forward to marvelous and unique charter journeys on board for the most demanding of guests.”

Imperial and Flying Fox are reinventing the art of chartering, with the combination of luxury and expertise making for the trip of a lifetime. Cruising plans for this impressive Lurssen are currently available on request.