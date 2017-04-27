Project managed for the Owner by West Nautical, the extensive refit program (taking 22,421 man hours) included a complete service and update of everything from deck spaces to vital underwater works. We take a look at just some of the difficult tasks which has successfully maintained the career of this impressive charter yacht.

Sixty Metres of Renewed Style

The 60-metre (196’85”ft) superyacht St. David has been in the Italian Sea Group yard in Carrara Italy - with WOSA Yacht Refit and Survey as the refit managers - with a view of returning to form and cruising the East and West Mediterranean this summer in style.

Her flowing Winch-styled exterior has been refreshed with new paint (matching Off White with Pelorus Bronze), new LED lights, and even more works across her external spaces. With refreshed Jacuzzi and Limo tender, a rebuilt swim platform and totally new glass throughout (to name just a few updates), WOSA has brought her up to immaculate standards.

New Life to On Board Experience

Known as an exemplary charter yacht pre-refit, St. David is now back to entertaining guests on board with; a new galley service with updated flooring and look, newly updated Ozone treatments across all mattresses, updated air-conditioning, new carpet throughout the public room and brand-new marble in the guest showers with the remainder being polished.

Her interior is still meticulously maintained and as beautiful as the day she hit the water, thanks to a timeless style (also by Winch Design) imbued with light furnishings, dark wood highlights and a traditional take on stately living.

All vital underwater works have been updated as part of her Lloyds Intermediate Survey, bringing higher-level operations as well as a full engineering service and tender update; offering a smooth, enjoyable experience on board with an edge of added fun.

St. David is now back on the market and available for sale and charter with West Nautical; with still some openings left this summer.