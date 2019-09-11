Hayken yacht will appear at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show to be viewed by prospective buyers, and there is a lot to show off. This semi displacement custom build, which was delivered by the shipyard in 2014, features exterior styling by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects - she is sleek and sporty, with splashes of navy along her hull and superstructure.

Naval architecture was delivered by Van Oossanen, who have delivered an ABS classed and MCA compliant yacht with a hydrodynamic hull enabling her to reach a top speed of 23 knots with minimal fuel consumption. She is a specimen of impeccable performance, powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 M90 diesel engines.

Hayken’s interior is generously-sized, styled by acclaimed Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski. It is also versatile, with every metre of space having been optimised. She welcomes up to 12 guests onboard across accommodation that comprises a Best-in-Class master suite plus a further 5 staterooms with ensuite bathroom facilities.

Her layout continues with a main deck featuring an open-plan salon and formal dining area. Ascending to the upper deck, guests find a circular skylounge, wet bar and a large seating area for onboard socialising. And that’s not all - this fantastic space is also equipped with a cinema screen and custom-designed overhead LED lighting system. As well as her unrivalled socialising facilities, Hayken is also ideal for those in search of the outdoor lifestyle; she features a standout 70m sundeck with a raised spa pool.

Kept exclusively for private use since her delivery, Hayken is in impeccable condition. But don’t take our word for it - she will be available for private viewings by appointment only during MYS 2019 from the 25 - 28th September.