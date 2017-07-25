“I’ve been building yachts for over 40 years, and during my tenure at Baglietto I launched some extraordinary yachts,” explains Euro Contenti, CEO of Tankoa Yachts. “When we first met with the Exclusiva people, we were all wondering about what sort of project they were willing to submit."

The Exclusiva Design studio is filled with awards for their work on countless luxury residential projects, from the headquarters of Gazprom and Ferrari China to the private island residences of Doha. Now, Exclusiva plot to enter into the superyacht market for the first time with a brand-new concept.

"Surprisingly, they did not submit us with a design but with a long list of what they considered the modern yacht of tomorrow should come with, and could not be found on the market today," adds Contenti. "From there, and only after multiple meetings with our technical office, they came up with a design. And they stuck to their promises of drawing a yacht that resembles no other, offers a stunning layout and followed all our technical requirements."

Representing the best Italy can offer, Fabio Mazzeo and Vito Taddei, Founders of Exclusiva, conducted exhaustive investigations before arriving at Tankoa Yachts to collaborate on Progetto Bolide; a 72-meter radical luxury superyacht design which exteriors and interiors are the direct result of Exclusiva’s unique experience.

According to Design Director Fabio Mazzeo, only Tankoa Yachts could answer Exclusiva’s expectations; commenting, “We’ve been visiting many shipyards in the past year as we spent several months creating our ideal yacht design and our wish was to keep cultivating Italian heritage in the build.

The approach, flexibility and processes we found at Tankoa are simply unique. Tankoa having no will to run after big production numbers, the guys there are just delivering superior quality as a direct result of their passion. We felt Tankoa was the perfect fit for our Progetto Bolide."

Set for debut at the Monaco Yacht Show Progetto Bolide will undoubtedly bring something different to the market, but exactly what that is, we’re excited to see.