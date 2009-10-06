The world’s most prominent ship builders and marine manufacturers will be present to showcase their latest and greatest in locations spanning the Bahia Mar Yachting Centre, Hall of Fame and Las Olas marinas, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina (formerly FL Grande), Hyatt Regency Pier 66 Hotel and Marina, and the first floor of the Convention Centre.

As the largest boat show on the international calendar, Fort Lauderdale encompasses over 9 million-square metres of space spread across land and water, all cleverly connected by a designated Transportation Network of riverboats, water taxis, and bus shuttles.

Kicking off with a Prime Time Preview on the evening of Thursday the 29th, general admissions will open on Friday morning when the Show will be open from 10am to 7pm until Sunday the 1st, and until 5pm on closing day.

Throughout the Show a number of special events will also be held including crew seminars and Captains’ briefings, Xtreme fishing seminars, and children’s fishing clinics.

Admission prices for the illustrious event range from US$18 for adult general admission to $32 for the Prime Time Preview. Two Day tickets are priced at US$34 or $32 if pre-purchased online.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is owned and sponsored by Marine Industries Association of South Florida, and managed and produced by Show Management.

Fort Lauderdale itself is a city renowned for its beaches, bars, night life, performing arts, downtown museums, and thriving yachting scene.

Photos © Forest Johnson