Four Claasen Yachts To Race In Palma Superyacht Cup
From 19 to 22 June, the Superyacht Cup in Palma de Mallorca will feature a total of sixteen yachts from top shipyards across the world. With four yachts from the Claasen fleet set to take part in the high octane race, the yard is set to prove it’s mettle at this world-class event.
Since its establishment in 1985, Claasen Shipyards has built a number of luxury yachts for clients all over the world. The Dutch yard’s no-nonsense approach, flexibility and quality have led many owners to place repeat orders over the years.
The yachts built by Claasen Shipyards are the 27.50-metre Atalante, the 23.80-metre Heartbeat, the 35.20-metre F-class Racer sailing yacht Firefly and the renowned J-class yacht Lionheart, which recently came second in St Barths Bucket Regatta.
Having four of its fleet at the event was also one of the reasons why Claasen Shipyards decided to become one of the main sponsors of the regatta itself.