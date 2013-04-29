Since its establishment in 1985, Claasen Shipyards has built a number of luxury yachts for clients all over the world. The Dutch yard’s no-nonsense approach, flexibility and quality have led many owners to place repeat orders over the years.

The yachts built by Claasen Shipyards are the 27.50-metre Atalante, the 23.80-metre Heartbeat, the 35.20-metre F-class Racer sailing yacht Firefly and the renowned J-class yacht Lionheart, which recently came second in St Barths Bucket Regatta.

Having four of its fleet at the event was also one of the reasons why Claasen Shipyards decided to become one of the main sponsors of the regatta itself.