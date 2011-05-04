With a buyer still to be found, the yard is confident she will be in the possession of a new owner by the time she is launched ahead of the sailing season due to the sheer popularity of the model.

“All the experiences gained by the yard and by the owners of the first three Moonen 97s have been integrated into number four,” explains Emile Bilterijst, managing director of Moonen Shipyards. “She will be the best of the series so far, and considering the third Moonen 97 is already a finalist in the Best Displacement Motor Yacht below 500GT category of the World Superyacht Awards, this promises much for the new owners.”

The Moonen 97 has been known to have exceptional comfort at both sea and anchor; however the fourth edition will have enhanced noise reduction from the engine room, composite piping, Naiad zero-speed stabilizers and textbook Dutch quality.

This transatlantic motor yacht is capable of accommodating eight people in a neutral modern styling that offers a sense of space and light on board, alongside a sleek and sea-faring exterior design by Rene van der Velden.

Her full-beam master stateroom has an unusually large walk-in dressing room and also features an impressive VIP stateroom plus two guest suites and excellent crew accommodation.

With finishing touches still being applied at their facilities in Holland, I look forward to bringing you the news of her launch in the coming months.