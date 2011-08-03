Fourth Moonen 97 Yacht Launched

Measuring 29.56m, this expertly styled superyacht features a sleek, low-profile exterior with an elegant flared bow, a sloping stern with twin stairways, graceful sheer line and an economic hull and bow from Diana Yacht Design which ensures superior sea-faring comfort and a transatlantic range.



“All the experiences gained by the yard and by the owners of the first three Moonen 97s have been integrated into number four,” says Emile Bilterijst, Managing Director of Moonen Shipyards. “She has a phenomenal interior from the boards of Artline that optimises storage an features a wealth of wide open spaces. Offering exceptional comfort at sea and anchor, a whisper-quiet performance and impeccable Moonen quality, the new Moonen 97 is surely the best of the series so far.”



The new Moonen 97 offers spacious accommodation for up to eight people in a neutral modern styling, “We have deliberately chosen a contemporary cosy look that is sure to appeal to many people, whiles also retaining the air of luxury one would expect from a yacht of this standard,” adds Emile. “The fine cherry wood panelling is offset by accents in the decoration, including the subtle carpeting and leather surfaces on tables and cabinets. There is also a lovely synthesis of flowing and straight lines, which is a very natural way to shape an interior. Add in lots of natural and artificial light and you have an interior of distinction and class.”



The new Moonen 97 has now successfully launched at the Dutch yard’s facilities and stands available for sale through Moonen; who are confident it wont stay available for sale long.