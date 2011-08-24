The Perini Navi Group is now ready to begin the fourth edition of the long awaited superyacht regatta, hosted against the stunning backdrop of Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

The 2011 edition of the Perini Navi Cup will welcome 20 yachts to Porto Cervo where they will participate in three days of high-octane racing to the win the highly sought after Perini Navi Trophy; previously won by the 40m ketch Principessa Vaivia and The Maltese Falcon, the famed 88m clipper.

The gathering of stunning Perini Navi yachts will range from the 25m sloop Elettra to the return of The Maltese Falcon as well as the arrival of Perini Navi’s latest launch, the 56m ketch Fidelis.

The Perini Navi Cup will be running from the 1st – 4th of September.