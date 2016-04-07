This model introduced an innovative layout to create a home with no boundaries to the water, featuring the owners/VIP quarters aft with sliding glass doors giving access to the aft platform, dubbed the 'Terrace-on-the-sea’ by her builders.

As a result, the interiors are flooded with natural light while reflecting the Wally inside-outside concept to have living areas inside that extend outside and vice versa, firstly introduced with the revolutionary sailing super yacht Tiketitan, in 1998.

Wally Casa reflects this concept even further by featuring the unique three cabin layout with the aft huge owners’ suite: a 33 m2 private area which opens onto the terrace. Additionally, the aft platform has been extended by over one meter than that of the previous units, enhancing the entire beach platform.

The Wally ‘inside-outside’ concept runs throughout this displacement yacht: the living area under the superstructure is completely surrounded by glass offering a 360-degree view.



The Wally DNA is to enjoy open-air living and the sea, and is reflected in the open-air social areas: 130 m2 of outside space over two decks, larger than any other yacht in her size range. A first of Wally Casa is the outdoor custom hot tub located in the forward social cockpit of the main deck, with beautiful sun pads on both sides.

The garage of the 5-meter tender is uniquely located amidships over the engine room with direct access to the crew and service area, and separates the guest and crew quarters for maximum privacy. The 26m wallyace offers large interior volumes as well: more than 160 m2 of living space with unusually tall headroom.

The new Wally Casa will cruise around the Mediterranean during the summer, and head to the Caribbean at the end of the year, on her way to her home port in Baja California, Mexico.