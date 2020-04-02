Addressing first the global health situation, Francesco Carbone assured us that ISA ‘immediately adopted a series of measures’ in response to the outbreak in February. The yard has suspended production in accordance with the recent governmental decree until April 3rd, adding, ‘as Italy has been recording a significant drop in new cases for the last days, we aim to get back on track right after Easter.’

ISA, who joined Palumbo Group in 2016 and saw a major brand relaunch the following year, have succeeded along with the rest of the Palumbo brands in ‘filling a gap in the marketplace’, Francesco told us. ‘Wherever you cruise in Europe, there is a Palumbo shipyard nearby and ready to help you.’

And it certainly seems there is no shortage of activity at the Ancona shipyard, with 8 projects up to 67m currently in-build, almost all of which have already been sold. ‘Not to mention the over 100 superyachts up to 140m being refitted every year in our shipyards,’ Francesco added.

ISA recently revealed to the world more details of the fresh, sporty and stylish interiors of the first hull of the ISA GT 45, due to be launched later this year. The second and third hull are on track for 2021 and 2022 deliveries respectively.

‘The Owner was looking for a sporty and roomy trideck with a steel hull and a long range,’ Francesco told us. The Enrico Gobbi-penned exterior was designed with maximising astern volume in mind, ‘typical of a true sports coupé car’. Despite her streamlined exteriors, her interior space accommodates for a respectable 10 guests in four spacious cabins.

‘The exterior profile still features some recognisable ISA characteristics, including pronounced external arches connecting the hull to the superstructure.’ The yacht is completed by an aft swimming pool, and stylish beach club or gym area with intimate connection to the sea.

In summarising what sets the ISA GT 45 apart from projects the yard has launched in the past, Francesco was very precise. ‘This is a “sexy stylish” trideck superyacht in the 45m range. We don’t see many like the GT 45 out there. With her sleek and cool silhouette, we are sure that she will turn heads in any harbour – people will look at her say “I wish I owned that!”’