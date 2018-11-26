Alfarosso is a concept for the owner who wishes to extend their cruising capacity beyond the Caribbean and the Med. The yacht brings with it the promise of long voyages, remote places and an elemental connection with the ocean.

The Francesco Paszkowski design consists of sharp, clean lines that evoke a sensation of motion even whilst moored, and defined architectural geometries faithful to the spirit of explorers. In this vein, spaces are architected with the objective of “overthrowing boundaries between exterior and interiors, and allowing full enjoyment of cruising even from the inside,” Mr Paszkowski tells us.

AlfaRosso is all about removing barriers between nature and the indoors, and putting guest experience as close to the sea as possible. “We focused on exceptional indoor comfort to enjoy voyages of discovery to remote places,” says Francesco, “The yacht’s huge terraces mean that the owner’s passion for exploration can be satisfied inside as much as out.”

Airy stairs connect huge outdoor deck spaces, whilst finessed design maximises internal space. The explorational leaning of the boat is compounded by panoramic views from various vantage points including a swimming pool and extensive terraces, and a rich collection of tenders and toys serve to further satiate guest’s passion for oceanic exploration.

Paszkowski’s design is also keen to unite past and future-leaning design trends: “The extensive use of teak, alongside features such as steel handrails in place of the classic gunwales, provides the link between tradition and innovation,” he explains. The yacht represents the optimal convergence of function and aesthetics; it is, at its heart, an explorer.

The sale of the 70m and the unveiling of the AlfaRosso concept affirm CRN’s position as a leading shipyard, and evidence their ability to manufacture vessels of all shapes, sizes and purposes.