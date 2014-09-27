Thanks in part to its revered name, Omega has established a strong relationship with compatriot shipyard Heesen, and when we sat down with Frank Laupman, Founder of Omega Architects, at the Monaco Yacht Show, we were keen to ask him how that partnership is going.

“There are some client’s specific commissions we can’t talk about but we are doing what we call platforms, so based on new technical platforms we are introducing a 50-metre straight bow with nice balconeys and nice transparent bulwarks, to improve your relationship with the sea.

“Because your relationship with the sea has of course been a while, bit it’s very hot at the moment, so we’re trying to find new ideas to improve that.”

He continued: “We’re doing bigger ones. I’m thinking about 50-metre Heesens with traditional, let’s say aggressive bow, with aggressive features for younger clients.

“Of course we’re doing bigger ones, we’re thinking of a 75-metre platform, but Heesen has certain limitations, we are limited in height, so we’re doing a special design for them with a very low super structure which can be put on top afterwards, but still the owner has his four decks.

You can watch the full video interview with Frank Laupman above this article.