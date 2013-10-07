“She’s here at the right spot, she’s in a corner position so you can experience the exterior as well as going on and experiencing the interior so we’re very happy,” explains Frank. “It has a certain scale mistake so it really looks like a 55 maybe, so a compact design but it’s really 65 and that’ really what we want to do, we want to keep Heesen in that niche of sport yachts.”

Galactica Star is the first all-aluminium fast displacement motor yacht launched by Heesen Yachts and a truly outstanding vessel with a sophisticated exterior design. To hear more about how Omega Architects are partnering with Heesen to keep their brand of high-quality mid-range superyachts ahead of the curve, watch the above video.