NC2 - the new phase of high-quality German design - is the result of 22 years of productive creativity. Frank began introducing new designs and reassessing strategy, which led to internal controversial views within Newcruise. During his time as Principle Designer at Newcruise, Frank worked on superyacht projects such as the 115m Luna, 73.15m Sapphire, 73.50m Siren and the 67.74m Triple Seven.

Frank then decided to leave the company and start, together with his partner Broder Hansen, a new vehicle for his innovative design. Broder will be running the strategy and the cooperation with our long year professional partners.

The new team, consisting of Frank, who carries more than 22 years of intensive yacht design and naval architecture, and Broder, who has over 25 years active experience in commercial shipping, management and design, is already working on new designs.

New projects at the design studio include a 46m multiply cruiser yacht, a 105m world cruiser (pictured above) and two new types of 20m power boats as well as a 69m family cruiser which is currently under tender at an unspecified but well-known German shipyard.

Together, the two are leading NC2’s new endeavour to create the finest custom yacht projects with affiliated FRANK EH NEUBELT YACHT DESIGNS cooperating all further project aspects from naval architecture to techniques with prime specialist in the Industry.