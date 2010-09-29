Fraser Yachts are one of the most renowned superyacht brokers, offering 11 offices around the world and a team of brokers with proven experience and a truly global reach. Fraser attended the Monaco Yacht Show last week, presenting a list of yachts including the cutting edge design, H2OME.

The 44m MMGI-built superyacht H2OME is a stunning example of modern design. Her owners, a couple who are not necessarily seasoned yachtsmen, commissioned the concept with more of an architectural edge which brings an extremely contemporary feel. Fraser Yachts focus on producing any client’s needs to their exact specification, which has helped clients push the boundaries of design in yachting.

Fraser Yachts has also unveiled their new yacht services division, Yachtique, a fully fledged list of services to cater for any needs a client may have. Fraser has heralded Yachtique as “the largest luxury yacht services organisation in the world and comprises five specialist companies. By bringing these highly-respected and long-established businesses together, we can now offer a seamless and all-encompassing service”.

Fraser Yachts has also released news of their new carbon offsetting scheme for luxury yacht owners, allowing clients to counter-act the carbon emissions of their yacht through the world renowned brokerage firm.