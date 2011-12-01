Lady Lola is a classic Oceanco through and through. This sleek and sophisticated superyacht was launched by the world leading shipyard in 2002 to be both a long range cruiser and a highly customised, private yacht with an enviable luxury throughout.

Her steel hull, naval architecture and expertly designed superstructure were created by the in-house Oceanco design team whilst her bright and natural interior spaces were the work of the Italian design studio, Zuretti.

Capable of accommodating up to ten guests in six spacious cabins, Lady Lola was available for sale through the joint listing of Fraser Yachts and Merle Wood & Associates for an asking price of €36,800,000.