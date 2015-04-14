Fraser Yachts, one of the largest full-service brokerage firms in the world, announced their collaboration with V.Group - the largest independent marine services provider worldwide, encompassing V.Delta, its Engineering and Project Management division for the leisure market - at the recent London Yacht, Jet & Prestige Car Show. V.Delta has been assisting owners with new builds, major refits, feasibility studies for conversions and safety and operations management in the luxury ‘boutique’ cruise and superyacht industries for many years.



The idea of the collaboration agreement between the two companies was generated by Roberto Giorgi, Executive Chairman of Fraser Yachts since September 2014 and Honorary Chairman of V.Group. The venture will be jointly led by Chris Semmens (Technical Manager at Fraser Yachts) and Davide Lajolo (Technical Director at V.Delta). VF Yachts will focus on project management and refit supervision for superyachts from 40m in length but with particular emphasis on 60-140m superyachts. The service is aimed equally at Fraser Yachts brokers and external brokerage firms, as well as shipyards and owners directly.



VF Yachts will offer unrivalled expertise and competence in both yachting and operations (V.Group services over 1,000 ships globally). Owners and clients have access to the in-house knowledge base of highly-qualified engineers and naval architects, as well as a brokerage network with its finger on the pulse of the global market, in valuations and pricing, design trends, shipyard credit ratings – plus a network of reliable service providers. Certified ISO quality control and project management systems are assured.



A recent Fraser Yachts project is the 92m Feadship NB 1005, due for delivery this month, from De Vries. The Fraser Yachts and V.Delta teams have been involved with a large number of projects in recent years ranging from 50m vessels like Rima II and Sensation to yachts well over 140m.



“The track records of these two companies combined, plus their in-house expertise will add value to any Owner building or refitting a yacht in any yard worldwide”, says Roberto Giorgi, Executive Chairman of Fraser Yachts. Matteo Dimaio, Director of Technical Services at V.Group adds: “We believe that VF Yachts will offer superyacht owners a completely new, alternative, project management service, competing favorably (for the owner) with independent management companies and other companies within the industry”.