Dennis Frederiksen from Fraser Yachts sold the yacht in collaboration with Antoine Larricq from Fraser and Benetti.

Built by Benetti in 2011, Coconuts is part of the Benetti Tradition 105 series, designed by Stefano Righini.

Boasting a modern luxurious interior, the vessel can accommodate 10 guests across 5 cabins and can reach a top cruising speed of 14 knots.

In December 2013 Coconuts, then called Zazou, was also sold by brokers Dennis Frederiksen and Antoine Larricq.