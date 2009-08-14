Fraser Yachts August brokerage news

The Alloy yacht’s new owner intends to spend the summer sailing the East Mediterranean before cruising towards the South Pacific. Broker for the sale was Stuart Larsen.

Other August sales include the 40.11 metre Sea Ghost brokered by Tom Cleator; 30.7 metre Sweet Dreams by Giulio Riggio; and the 28 metre Elizabeth I by broker Michael Selter.

The newly listed superyachts include eight fresh names and a significant price reduction.

The 34.2 metre Mates is a 2004 Technomar has dropped its price by €1.25 million. Its new listing price is €3.7 million, offered by agent Julian Calder in Fraser’s London office.

New additions to the Fraser brokerage list include:

- Hakvoort 38.7 metre Pretty Woman - €21.9 million; Jan Jaap Minnema, Monaco office.

- Nicolini 38.1 metre Cheetah Moon - €4.7 million; Antoine Althaus, Monaco office.

- Palmer Johnson 36.5 metre Vanquish - €10.9 million; Antoine Larricq, Monaco office.

- Christensen 35 metre Ocean Pearl - US$5.5 million; Patrick McConnell and James Nason, San Diego office.

- Karadeniz 35 metre Sundara - €2.45 million; Neal Esterly, San Diego office.

- All Seas Yachts 28 metre All Seas - US$7.5 million; Tom Allen, Seattle office.

- Falcon 26.2 metre Sea Shell - US$1.875 million; Patrick McConnell and James Nason, San Diego office.

- Tarrab 25.9 metre Lady Wanda - US$1.095 million; Neal Esterly, San Diego office.