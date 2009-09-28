The 42 metre Paramour was built in 2002 by CMN and sleeps 10 guests. After an extensive 2007 refit she currently charters in the West Mediterranean.

Other award winners on the night dedicated to recognizing the best of the Fraser Yachts fleet were motor yacht Newvida taking home the award for “Best Crew over 40m” headed by Captain Don Anderson; and motor yacht Coco Loco for “Best Crew Under 40m” headed by Captain Ashley Benns.

Newvida is a 48 metre Delta Marine build launched in 2001 and refit in 2007. She sleeps 10 guests and charters in the West Mediterranean and Caribbean.

The smaller Coco Loco is a 37 metre Broward launched in 2007, capable of sleeping 10 guests on West Mediterranean and Caribbean charters.