Since the new organization has now been established, the old legal entity of Fraser Yachts Monaco S.A.M. is in the process of being liquidated. This change will have no discernable effect for either clients or suppliers.

Fraser Yachts has also transferred its brokerage operation from Viareggio in Italy to its offices in Monaco. The company will continue to market its extensive portfolio of sales and charter yachts in the region. The dedicated team of Italian-speaking brokers will continue to service all of Fraser Yachts’ clients and business dealings in Italy as before.

Fraser Yachts Italy will, however, continue to promote its crewing services through The Crew Network.