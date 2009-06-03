In the last few months, Fraser Yachts has orchestrated the sales of FanSea, African Queen, Aviva and Surprise.

A selection of new Central Agency Listings for sale include the following:

M/Y Proteksan NB54

- a 70.5 metre superyacht being built by Proteksan-Turquoise and scheduled for a 2011 launch. This is a Joint CA between Stuart Larsen of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale and Burgess. Some styling and layout changes are possible, including the construction of a private owner's deck.

Asking price: EURO 52.5m

M/Y Kanaloa

The 48 metre CRN superyacht with only two previous owners, Kanaloa boasts six staterooms including a full beam master and a VIP. Recent re-fit in 2008, not for sale to US Residents in US waters. The Central Agent is Stuart Larsen of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: US$17.9m

A 42 metre superyacht with an extension by naval architect Bill Langan as well as an entire re-fit which took place at Delta Marine during 2006, 2007 and 2008. The Central Agent is Stuart Larsen of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: US$12m

M/Y Monte Carlo

The 40.39m superyacht built by Amels in 1988 with a 2006 re-fit. The Central Agents are Sean Doyle & Rob Newton of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: US$6.9m

M/Y Brazil - a 39.93 metre superyacht built by Heesen in 1993 with a 2008 interior re-fit. The design of Brazil was conceptualized by The A Group; this stunning superyacht accommodates 10 guests in 5 staterooms and provides space for up to 8 crew members. Brazil is aluminium-hulled and powered by twin 2200hp MTU engines and achieves a top speed of 19 knots. The Central Agent is Jan Jaap Minnema of Fraser Yachts, Monaco.

Asking price: EURO 9.9m

M/Y Mas Grande

A 36.8 metre superyacht built by Sovereign in 2000, Mas Grande accommodates up to 10 guests and 8 crew members with a forward master stateroom on the main deck. She is powered by twin MTU diesels and has a range of 3000nm. A spacious main deck salon, chic skylounge aft of the bridge and top deck Jacuzzi are just some of her luxurious amenities. The Central Agent is Jeff Partin of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: US$5.1m

M/Y Touch

A 36.58 metre superyacht built by Derecktor in 2004. The Central Agent is Sean Doyle of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: US$9.5m

M/Y Crystal Lady - a 35 metre superyacht built by Warren Yachts in 2002. The Central Agent is Jody O'Brien of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: US$9m

M/Y Steadfast

A 34.14 metre superyacht built by Baratucci in 1992 with a re-fit in 2005. The Central Agent is Neal Esterly of Fraser Yachts, San Diego.

Asking price: US$4.95m

M/Y Fabris - a 33 metre superyacht built in 2003 by Mangusta. The Central Agent is Jeff Partin of Fraser Yachts, Fort Lauderdale.

Asking price: EURO 6.5m

