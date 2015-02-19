Fraser Yachts On A New Era Of Confidence In The US
After joining Fraser Yachts as the Commercial Director for the U.S. in 2011, Mike Busacca has helped the global brokerage firm expand amongst the re-emerging backdrop of the American brokerage market. With 2014 presenting new levels of strength, Mike Busacca joined us at the 2015 Miami Yacht & Brokerage Show to offer an insight into how the year ahead was looking.
2015 is set to be a positive continuation from last year’s success in regards to sales strength from across not only the US Market, but Europe as well. Build sales continue to grow in strength, the brokerage market is steady and a renewed confidence is circulating the high-net-worth community.
For more information on the US market from Fraser Yachts’ Commercial Director for the US, watch the above video.