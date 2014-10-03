Fraser Yachts Remembers Roberto Migliaccio

The statement begins: “There are no words to describe our loss or that of his family’s, but here one of our colleagues pays tribute to him."

"Roberto was one of the employees who worked the longest at Fraser Yachts; he had been part of the Fraser team for over 11 years, and was one of the finest Technical Superintendents.

He was a wonderful man who really embraced life. He was also so happy about what he had built together with his wife Julia. He has a lovely family and he was extremely proud of it. He often used to say to his colleagues that the best thing he did in his life was to marry Julia and have his daughters Matilda and Gaia.

He was very kind with all the people around him, so fair with his colleagues and loyal to the company.

Sea and boats were his passion, first as a Captain and later as Technical Superintendent for our company. Like everything he did, he was very thorough in his work. Owners and captains were unanimously enthusiastic about all he did and loved his personality. Over the years the company regularly received congratulations from the Owners thanks to Roberto.

He left us while practicing one of the things he really liked: biking. Most of us know that he was a fantastic sportsman, taking part in many triathlons.

Deep in his soul and his whole attitude was one of a team player. If there is one thing to do to honour his memory, it will be to follow his pace and keep that very essential spirit of cooperation within our company.

We are deeply thankful for all that Roberto gave us.”

In memory of Roberto and in support of his family at this tragic time an online fundraising page has been set up, please click here for more information.