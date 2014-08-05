Jan Jaap Minnema who acted as the Central Agent for the sale of the yacht commented “I have been working closely with Pride Mega Yachts on this project for several years now. They have a thoroughly experienced team made up of experts from all over the world that are committed to delivering the high standards that we are accustomed to with European yacht building.”

Illusion was first presented at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2013, along with the rebranded shipyard Pride Mega Yachts. Due to be delivered in October 2015 she measures an impressive 88.8m and offers a remarkable interior volume of 3,600 gross tons.

Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture designed the yacht with the exterior styling created by RSD. The spacious interior which features fine woods, rare natural stones and exclusive metals was developed by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design.

Itay Simhony, Director of Pride Mega Yachts added, “This project underlines our professionalism, perfectionist approach and the superb craftsmanship we offer”.

Fabio Ermetto, Chairman of Fraser Yachts concluded, “We are absolutely delighted with the sale of this magnificent yacht and it reinforces our belief that the market in Asia is developing rapidly. It also highlights the strength of the superyacht market at the moment which is currently experiencing the highest number of sales for the same period (Jan – May) since the GFC began. Not to mention Fraser Yachts’ leading position in the large yacht market, with Illusion being the 5th yacht over 60m that we have sold in 2014”.