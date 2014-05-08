The buyer was introduced by Julian Chang from our new Singaporean office who worked closely with Jan Jaap Minnema and Dennis Frederiksen from our Monaco office to close the sale.



Fabio Ermetto commented “We are very pleased to see our first yacht sale, particularly such a major one, so shortly after opening an office in this region; and this deal also highlights how well Fraser Yachts’ brokers work together around the world. We believe there is a lot of potential in this region and look forward to working with Julian further to develop this market”.